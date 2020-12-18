WINNER: Coast’s best butcher as voted by you

Kawungan Quality Meats mgr. Dale Newberry with his award-winning wood smoked bone-in leg ham placed first in the Wide Bay Burnett region at this year's Brisbane Ekka,

Kawungan Quality Meats mgr. Dale Newberry with his award-winning wood smoked bone-in leg ham placed first in the Wide Bay Burnett region at this year's Brisbane Ekka,

THIS week, one of Dale Newberry's customers came into his Kawungan butchery and asked to pay off someone's Christmas order.

He opened up his order book, an account was chosen and the $200 amount was paid in full.

With customers like that, it's no wonder Mr Newberry wants to provide the best products and service possible to each and every one.

This year celebrity, chef Matt Preston teamed up with the Chronicle and Delicious Magazine to find the Fraser Coast's best butcher.

The public voted on their favourite deli and butchers from across the region.

Mr Newberry's business, Kawungan Quality Meats took out first place with 40.8% of the vote.

"We're stoked," he said of the result.

"It's a very nice little accolade to get from the local community."

Second place, with 19.2% of the vote went to My Butcher "The Healthy Choice" which had been the hot favourite during the nominations period.

Owner of My Butcher: The Healthy Choice Darren Olsen displays his Christmas hams. Photo: Stuart Fast

Nine other loved Fraser Coast butchers were nominated including Granville Butchery, Scotty's Mad About Meats, Howard Butchery, The Butcher Shop Fine Food Butchery, Tinana, Greg's Quality Meats, Wide Bay Ham & Bacon, Prime Time Quality Meats and Tiaro Meats & Bacon.

Meanwhile, the Kawungan Quality Meats team has been working around the clock preparing hams for the business for Christmas.

"We take it really seriously," Mr Newberry said.

"I always say, if you bugger up their Christmas lunch, you won't see them next year."

The man who cures his ham knows the standards are high and goes above and beyond expectation, the award-winning butcher said.

He also said the woman who had paid for another customer's order was an "absolute angel".

And the order that was selected belonged to a woman who was an "absolute legend", he said.

"We can't wait for her to come in," he said.

Mr Newberry has been operating the business for 12 years and said he loved it.

"It's just awesome," he said.

"It's like one massive family."



Orders for Christmas have closed, but the business is still cooking hams and it will be first in, best dressed.