WINNER: Master coach shows young ones how it's done

GOLD RUSH: Sallyann Moller with her four gold medals from the Oceania Athletics Masters Games held in Mackay earlier this month. Contributed

ATHLETICS: Maryborough athletics coach Sallyann Moller is setting the standard in her field.

Moller returned from the Masters Oceania games held in Mackay earlier this month with four gold medals.

Competing in the 30-35 years division she collected medals in Javelin, Discuss, Shot put and the Pentathlon throwing events.

The highlight of meet for Moller was breaking the long standing Javelin record by just under four metres with a throw of 36.17 metres.

"That record has stood since 2004,” she said.

"I usually don't attend a meeting like this due to the cost.

I would rather spend the money on taking my kids to their athletic meetings,” she said.

"As a family we decided since it was not too far away I should have a go.”

The mother of two was involved in athletics for as long as she can remember.

Moller started Little A's in Blackwater and then moved to the Emerald club when the Blackwater club shut down.

Javelin is not available to try until you are ten years of age and that was the catalyst for Moller to become more engaged in the sport.

"I picked up the javelin at about ten years of age and my love for the sport grew even more,” she said.

Moller was Queensland Champion in javelin at age 16 but gave the sport away when she finished school.

"It wasn't until my kids started Little A's that I got back into it,” Moller said.

She picked up the javelin and fell in love with the sport all over again.

"I just love it and I plan to keep doing it until I am pretty old,” she said.

Moller also trains young throwers at the Maryborough Athletics club including her two children, Jordan and Makayla.

"I compete because I love it but understand that my kids and the others I train get a kick out of seeing me having a go,” Moller said.

She believes it makes it easier for her to coach as the young athletes have someone to look up to and who understands the sport.

When she is not involved in athletics you can find her keeping goal with the Sunbury Blues women's division one team.

"It is great to keep busy with sport,” she said.