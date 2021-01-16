WINNER REVEALED: Fraser Coast votes on best pub steak

THE results are in for which pub has the best pub steak and Fraser Coast Chronicle readers have voted the Beach House Hotel in Scarness as having the best steak on the Fraser Coast.

14 pubs were nominated with the Beach House receiving the most votes with the Torquay Hotel being the runner up.

For the Beach House’s head chef Phil Rodgers, the results were a nice reward for the efforts of staff.

“A big lot of our trade is steak and we use the best available and reap the rewards.

“There’s a great team who work here and we try everyday to make the best experience for the people who come here and keep them coming back.

“It’s nice to know people think we cook a good steak and for the amount of people we serve, I think that’s pretty good.

Hotel manager Paul Robins the results came as a surprise, labelling them as “fantastic.”

“It's a tribute to the chefs who work hard, work long hours and they do there best to source the best possible steaks they can get.

“We try to get them locally, a lot of our steaks come from Gympie from Nolan Meats.

“We’ve always provided good steaks and I’m glad our customers think that as well … we’ll keep trying to provide excellent service.”