Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Phil Rodgers, Head Chef at the Beach House Hotel with a freshly cooked steak. Photo: Stuart Fast
Phil Rodgers, Head Chef at the Beach House Hotel with a freshly cooked steak. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

WINNER REVEALED: Fraser Coast votes on best pub steak

Stuart Fast
16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE results are in for which pub has the best pub steak and Fraser Coast Chronicle readers have voted the Beach House Hotel in Scarness as having the best steak on the Fraser Coast.

14 pubs were nominated with the Beach House receiving the most votes with the Torquay Hotel being the runner up.

For the Beach House’s head chef Phil Rodgers, the results were a nice reward for the efforts of staff.

“A big lot of our trade is steak and we use the best available and reap the rewards.

“There’s a great team who work here and we try everyday to make the best experience for the people who come here and keep them coming back.

“It’s nice to know people think we cook a good steak and for the amount of people we serve, I think that’s pretty good.

Hotel manager Paul Robins the results came as a surprise, labelling them as “fantastic.”

“It's a tribute to the chefs who work hard, work long hours and they do there best to source the best possible steaks they can get.

“We try to get them locally, a lot of our steaks come from Gympie from Nolan Meats.

“We’ve always provided good steaks and I’m glad our customers think that as well … we’ll keep trying to provide excellent service.”

fcbusiness fcfood fcpub
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers inspire the next generation of educators

        Premium Content Teachers inspire the next generation of educators

        News How siblings’ education experience is inspiring their two teaching careers.

        • 16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Tributes flow for ‘unofficial Federal Father’

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘unofficial Federal Father’

        Local Faces “Everybody has their own ‘Graham story’ to share about what he did for them and how...

        • 16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        What the weekend weather holds for keen fishers

        Premium Content What the weekend weather holds for keen fishers

        News While the past week hasn’t been ideal fishing conditions, meteorologists predict...

        Everything you need to know about new gel blaster laws

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about new gel blaster laws

        News Fraser Coast gel blaster retailers and field operators welcome the new...