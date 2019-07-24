WINNER: Tash takes out Best Hairdresser poll

Tash's Hair House owner Tash Kruske toning the hair of her newest client, Sam Czerwonka, who found the hairdresser via the Fraser Coast Chronicle's online survey for best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast.

Tash's Hair House owner Tash Kruske toning the hair of her newest client, Sam Czerwonka, who found the hairdresser via the Fraser Coast Chronicle's online survey for best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast. Boni Holmes

TASH'S Hair House has taken out the Fraser Coast's Chronicle's Best Hairdresser online poll.

10 years into her career Tash Kruske said she always loved the thought of being a hairdresser when she was younger and when a barber shop in Hervey Bay offered her an apprenticeship at the end of Year 12, she never looked back.

Although the 28-year-old can do everything from a blow dry to a spiral, she's a "cuts and colour girl" at heart.

"I get very creative with my colours," she said.

"Colours are my forte and I like being artistic."

From shiny silver and deep burgundy to vibrant magenta, mermaid and cotton candy, Tash likes to offer clients bold choices.

"A lot of my clients give me free rein on their hair which allows me to choose and experiment," she said.

"I definitely enjoy colouring more than anything - and cutting."

The before and afters of clients of blonde specialist and vivid rainbow artist Tash Kruske of Tash's Hair House. contributed

The before and afters of clients of blonde specialist and vivid rainbow artist Tash Kruske of Tash's Hair House. contributed

The young hairdresser said she loved owning her home-based salon.

"It is more personal with my clients.

"I like talking to my clients - I hear some amazing stories in here."

Newest client, Sam Czerwonka, said she found Tash online.

"Over the weekend I searched for the best salon in the Fraser Coast and found the Fraser Coast Chronicle's online survey," Sam said.

"Tash popped up a lot and I went through all the comments and thought I am definitely coming here."

"It was great timing," Tash said.

The before and afters of clients of blonde specialist and vivid rainbow artist Tash Kruske of Tash's Hair House. contributed

The before and afters of clients of blonde specialist and vivid rainbow artist Tash Kruske of Tash's Hair House. contributed

Tash also waxes and tints eyebrows and stocks, what she believes is the best product she has ever used, the whole Milkshake range.

"I am thinking about expanding my beautician's knowledge, even though I am busy enough with what I do."

The at-home salon operates from Monday to Saturday and Thursday nights.

Tash's Hair House owner Tash Kruske wins the Fraser Coast Chronicle online survey for best hairdresser on the Fraser Coast. Boni Holmes

Tash said she was pretty proud to find she was at the top of the online survey.

Tash's Hair House received 29 percent of the votes while coming a close second, Sass Organics Hair and Beauty reached 22 percent.

"I am so thankful for those who voted for me," she said

"I must have a lot more clients who are subscribed to the Chronicle than I realised."

To make an appointment with Tash visit Facebook or phone 0407 599 855.