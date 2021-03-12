Winners and losers as rain falls across Coast

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoss said the rainfall had been hit and miss, with most places in the region recording less than 10mm.

As showers hit the Fraser Coast on Thursday, there were winners and losers across the region.

In Maryborough and Hervey Bay, 5.8mm and 3mm were recorded respectively.

But higher totals were recorded in Takura, where 34mm of rain fell, and in Magnolia near Tiaro, where 26mm of rain fell.

“There is a chance of a shower today but not like we saw yesterday,” she said.

The weekend is expected to be warm and clear, with the weather to become hotter with a chance of more rain from Monday.

“There will be a new trough pushing hot air toward the Coast,” Ms Hoff said.

“Monday will be a bit warmer and a bit wet.”

Temperatures could reach as high as 34 in Maryborough.

Total rainfall will depend on conditions down south.

Ms Hoff said it would depend on whether and where a low pressure system developed in New South Wales.

It has been a dry couple of months on the Fraser Coast.

The average rainfall in Hervey Bay for March is 138.5mm, but so far this month only 7.6mm has been recorded.

In Maryborough the average is 150.6mm, with 13.6mm having fallen so far in March.

In February, 22.6mm was recorded in Maryborough compared to the average of 171.9mm and in Hervey Bay 132.8mm is the monthly average, but only 45.2mm was recorded.

“Rainfall in the region does vary quite a lot from year to year,” she said.