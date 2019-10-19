WINNING: Maryborough newsagent sells top prize

GOOD NEWS DAY: Walker St News and Newspower staff Christine Reid (left) and Mariah Mahoney sold the winning $2 scratchie that won a regular customer $25,000.

GOOD NEWS DAY: Walker St News and Newspower staff Christine Reid (left) and Mariah Mahoney sold the winning $2 scratchie that won a regular customer $25,000. Boni Holmes

REGULAR customers of Walker St News had been scratching their heads wondering if their ticket might be a fake until it was confirmed by staff member Christine Reid.

The young employee said they were ecstatic when she told them they'd won $25,000.

Ms Reid had sold a gift pack earlier in the week to the winner's friend. Walker Street News and Newspower owner Tracy Robinson said the $2 Derby Dollar scratchie was in one of the gift packs they made.

"We have them all year round," Ms Robinson said.

She said since owning the store they had seen a few second and third divisions in Lotto but something like this was very exciting for the shop.

"We only took over the shop in October last year so this is a good win for us," she said.

"Especially on the same day as the $50 million - I was hoping for a winner."

Ms Robinson said they had great customers and it was great to see one of them take the top prize of that scratchie.

"The winner said she was going to go halves in the winnings with her friend," Ms Reid said.