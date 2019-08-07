Winning secret in the clouds

Australian champions Leigh Hocken (left) and Frank Casella ready to fly high at the FAI F3D/F5D World Championships.

GYMPIE'S Bruce Dechastel said his team has a secret weapon for the 2019 FAI F3D/F5D World Championships which start tomorrow.

Hosted by the Maryborough Aeromodellers Club, the competition for pylon racing model aircraft will be held at the Boonooroo Rd airfields; with 15 countries competing.

Event co-ordinator Mr Dechastel said it was the first time the two have come together for an event.

"There are two classes, the noisy fuel-burning class and the electric class," he said.

Japanese team member Minoru Sasaki will compete in the 2019 FAI F3D/F5D World Championships at the Maryborough Aeromodellers Club. Boni Holmes

The F3D is the 6.5 cc 2-stroke-running methanol fuel will compete in the morning with the F5D battery powered with special limiting devices will fly in the afternoon and then alternate each day of the competition until Sunday.

Each country can send a maximum of a three-pilot team with an extra junior into the competition.

"The beauty is when it comes to a team placing you count the best three of those four pilots - it is like an insurance policy having the junior on the team because he could out-perform a senior and his score will count."

Julio Andres Quevedo with compete with his Guatemalan team mates at the FAI F3D/F5D World Championships in Maryborough. Boni Holmes

He said they had some special developments and a secret of two up their sleeves but just like the other teams won't be revealed until the event.

"I do the aircraft design, propeller design, shared that with our team and the New Zealand team - they are the only other ones flying my full equipment.

"After this we make it fully available for sale to the rest of the world."

VISITORS: Reigning champions, the Czech Republic, have arrived in Maryborough for the FAI F3D/F5D World Championships. Boni Holmes

The Australians have some tough competition with the Czech Republic as the reigning champion in both classes.

"They are very good.

"The Czech's are strong because they work as a team - they all come together for practice, to build the planes - they are like a well oiled football team that knows what is happening.

"We were lucky for our team - all in Queensland - so we got to get together often.

"We certainly have strong teams in both event this year."

The 2019 FAI F3D/F5D World Championships is a free event open to the public from 9am on Thursday-Monday, August 8-12.