'Ugly' reason behind Lions' success

SELFLESS footy - that's all it takes to win ugly.

The Brisbane Lions didn't play their best game against Port Adelaide but hardman Dan McStay says their new-found sharing mentality is paying off in spades.

"I think the biggest thing for us is that we're playing selfless footy," he said.

"Eric may not have been on the end of the goals the last couple of weeks but this week he was able to get on the end of a couple.

"We're playing our roles … and it's working for us at the moment."

The 23-year-old bounced back from a broken cheekbone to slot two goals in Brisbane's third straight win, which came despite being bested in tackles, contested possessions, hit-outs, tackles, clearances and free kicks.

"We didn't win contested ball which is something we've won the last couple of weeks," he said.

Dan McStay and Cam Rayner celebrate a goal during the Round 3 AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide Power. Picture: Dave Hunt

"I don't think we played our best footy but we found a way to win which is huge."

As McStay's impressive shiner fades, so too does the gloss off another victory with coach Chris Fagan urging his side to look ahead.

"He (Fagan) said to enjoy the win … but we're moving on pretty quick. That's pretty much been the focus since Round 1."