Winter blues for Victorians missing Fraser Coast escape

Dawn and Gary Blackman on one of their trips to Hervey Bay.

Dawn and Gary Blackman on one of their trips to Hervey Bay.

VICTORIAN natives Dawn and Gary Blackman haven't experienced a southern winter in 12 years.

Every year, the beautiful beaches and warm weather bring the Stawell couple back to Hervey Bay.

This year, COVID-19 has prevented their annual escape.

Instead of relaxing in swimwear on the beach, the Blackmans are wearing five layers of clothing and face masks as the virus threat explodes across their state.

Dawn and Gary Blackman on one of their trips to Hervey Bay.

While Victoria remains in lockdown, with borders currently closed, Mrs Blackman said at least some of their friends had made it north of the border before restrictions were put in place.

"We usually get up there in June and we are there for a couple of months," she said.

"Hervey Bay is lovely.

"We do miss the weather, the weather is beautiful.

"We miss the beautiful beaches."

Dawn and Gary Blackman visiting Bamboo Land during one of their trips to the Fraser Coast.

Each year, the Blackmans tow their caravan to Scarness Caravan Park where they have a well earned break.

Occasionally, their family also joins them to get away for a while.

Mrs Blackman also enjoys the shopping in the region, as well as visiting Maryborough, Howard and other parts of the area.

The couple has travelled to Fraser Island and fell in love with Torbanlea's Bamboo Land and Parklands when they visited.