'Winter heatwave' expected for Fraser Coast next few days

YES, we've had a run of colder weather with temperatures dropping below average. But a winter heatwave is about to sweep the Fraser Coast and most of Queensland.

A lot of areas across the state will see temperatures of up to 10 degrees above average.

Although this week has brought some chilly temperatures, it has been unusually warm this winter, but things will ramp up with temperatures sitting in the low mid to high 20s from today (Friday July 28).

Today has a maximum of 26 degrees with only light winds for Maryborough and in Hervey Bay it will be slightly cooler at 24 degrees.

Tomorrow will range between nine to 27 degrees across the Fraser Coast and Sunday is expected to have a maximum of 26 degrees in Maryborough and 24 degrees in Hervey Bay.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, across the next seven days a high pressure system is expected to become planted over southern Queensland with a ridge extending into northern and central Queensland.

This entire system which is also likely to affect the majority of eastern Australia, is likely to produce clear and sunny conditions for the most part. Its also expected to draw off a warm air mass situated over the state resulting in an increase in daytime maximum temperatures.

While minimum temperatures are about average on the Fraser coast, Higgins Storm Chasing still referred to it as a 'winter heatwave' due to the abnormally warm temperatures in the day.

They go on to further explain the term 'winter heatwave.'

"While technically speaking it isn't a heatwave given its only winter and temperatures are in the mid 20's not mid 40's, by numerical reality, it is a heatwave to a degree."

"What we mean by this is, the thresholds for heatwave criteria are about four to five degrees above average for both maximum and minimum temperatures for at least three days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the average temperature for July in Maryborough was 23.9 degrees and 21.7 degrees in Hervey Bay.

He described the maximum temperatures to be more like spring than winter due to a high pressure system bringing warmer air.

"The whole of the Wide Bay will be well above the July average in terms of maximum temperatures," he said.

"Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the upcoming forecast."

HERVEY BAY FORECAST

Saturday: Min 10 Max 25

Sunday: Min 9 Max 24

Monday: Min 11 Max 24

Tuesday: Min 12 Max 25

Wednesday: Min 12 Max 24

MARYBOROUGH FORECAST

Saturday: Min 9 Max 27

Sunday: Min 7 Max 26

Monday: Min 9 Max 26

Tuesday: Min 10 Max 27

Wednesday: Min 11 Max 25