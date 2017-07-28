26°
News

'Winter heatwave' expected for Fraser Coast next few days

28th Jul 2017 12:15 PM
A winter heatwave is about to sweep the Fraser Coast and most of Queensland.
A winter heatwave is about to sweep the Fraser Coast and most of Queensland. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YES, we've had a run of colder weather with temperatures dropping below average. But a winter heatwave is about to sweep the Fraser Coast and most of Queensland. 

A lot of areas across the state will see temperatures of up to 10 degrees above average. 

Although this week has brought some chilly temperatures, it has been unusually warm this winter, but things will ramp up with temperatures sitting in the low mid to high 20s from today (Friday July 28). 

Today has a maximum of 26 degrees with only light winds for Maryborough and in Hervey Bay it will be slightly cooler at 24 degrees. 

Tomorrow will range between nine to 27 degrees across the Fraser Coast and Sunday is expected to have a maximum of 26 degrees in Maryborough and 24 degrees in Hervey Bay. 

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, across the next seven days a high pressure system is expected to become planted over southern Queensland with a ridge extending into northern and central Queensland.

This entire system which is also likely to affect the majority of eastern Australia, is likely to produce clear and sunny conditions for the most part. Its also expected to draw off a warm air mass situated over the state resulting in an increase in daytime maximum temperatures.

While minimum temperatures are about average on the Fraser coast, Higgins Storm Chasing still referred to it as a 'winter heatwave' due to the abnormally warm temperatures in the day.

They go on to further explain the term 'winter heatwave.'

"While technically speaking it isn't a heatwave given its only winter and temperatures are in the mid 20's not mid 40's, by numerical reality, it is a heatwave to a degree."

"What we mean by this is, the thresholds for heatwave criteria are about four to five degrees above average for both maximum and minimum temperatures for at least three days.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the average temperature for July in Maryborough was 23.9 degrees and 21.7 degrees in Hervey Bay. 

He described the maximum temperatures to be more like spring than winter due to a high pressure system bringing warmer air. 

"The whole of the Wide Bay will be well above the July average in terms of maximum temperatures," he said.

"Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days of the upcoming forecast."  

HERVEY BAY FORECAST

Saturday: Min 10 Max 25

Sunday: Min 9 Max 24

Monday: Min 11 Max 24

Tuesday: Min 12 Max 25

Wednesday: Min 12  Max 24 

MARYBOROUGH FORECAST

Saturday: Min 9  Max 27 

Sunday: Min 7  Max 26 

Monday: Min 9  Max 26 

Tuesday: Min 10  Max 27 

Wednesday: Min 11   Max 25  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcweather higgins

How photography gave this woman her life back

How photography gave this woman her life back

PHOTOGRAPHY has flashed a light on the darkest time of Christine Price's life.

UPDATE: Roadworks in Hervey Bay on track for completion

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

The works started mid July.

LETTER: Tassie grey nomad couple in love with Maryborough

LOVING THE LOCALS: Tasmanian grey nomad Freya wrote in to give a glowing review of Maryborough. Pictured, musicians at the Thursday markets.

More Australian towns need to adopt this concept.

Ambulance called to Hervey Bay police watchhouse

Ambulance generic

An ambulance crew was called to the Hervey Bay watchhouse.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

CARTOONIST Mitch Cairns has claimed this year’s Archibald Prize for his portrait of partner and fellow artist Agatha Gothe-Snape.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

FIRST TIME TO THE MARKET

662 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Residential Land Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not ... Forthcoming...

Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not too many blocks of this size left on the Hervey bay water...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Submit an Offer

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Forthcoming...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

OASIS IN THE BAY ALLEGRA GRAND MERCURE APARTMENTS.

102/468 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Submit an Offer

It doesn't get any better than this, located opposite beautiful Shelley Beach overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby Fraser Island and beyond, enjoy...

LUXURY WITH THE BEACH LIFESTYLE

5/371 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

The Bay Apartments are situated right on the esplanade facing directly North towards the open blue ocean and golden sands of scenic Hervey Bay. Within walking...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.