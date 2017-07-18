Winter is coming...no really it is

Stunning winter weather- Beautiful sunset over Hervey bay. Picture taken from the seawall at Urangan. Photo: Robyne Cuerel/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

DON'T put the woolies away just yet, we're about to have a couple of cold days just to remind you that it really is winter.

A weather system from the west is bringing dry, windy and cooler conditions to the Fraser Coast with below average minimum temperatures on their way.

Maryborough can expect minimums to drop to five to seven degrees in coming days.

The long-term average for July is 8.6 degrees in the Heritage City.

On Friday, Maryborough can expect a minimum of five degrees.

While it's not going to be quite as cool in Hervey Bay, minimums are due to drop to seven to nine degrees with the coolest weather to arrive on Friday.

Hervey Bay's long-term average July minimum is 9.1 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said windy conditions would make it feel cooler than it was.

"You will have a wind chill factor which will make it feel a few degrees cooler,” Mr Clark said.

But it won't last long.

The dream winter weather we've been having is expected to return by the weekend with minimums forecast to climb to 11 degrees by Sunday and into next week.