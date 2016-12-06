Winter leads charge against DV on Fraser Coast

Bruce Saunders gathers with Maryborough Police and community representatives at White Ribbon Day on November 25.

CRAIG Winter is one of the many people who is leading the charge against domestic violence in the Fraser Coast.

The White Ribbon Ambassador was presented with a cheque by Rotary, Fraser Coast DV Alliance, Zonta International and the Queensland Police Service, following a successful turnout for White Ribbon Day in November.

Over $700 was raised from the barbecue and donations on November 25.

Maryborough police officers said it was fantastic to see so many community members standing up and saying no to domestic and family violence.

"Our aim was to raise awareness and work towards the prevention of domestic and family violence,” Sergeant Hayley Skyring said.

If you require support for domestic and family violence matters contact DV Connect Women's Line on 1800 811 81 or DV Connect Men's Line on 1800 600636.