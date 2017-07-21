Winter species should follow cold weather into the bay

Kyle Leaver with a spanish mackerel caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

THE past week has seen some good weather, along with a big blow from the south west.

July water temperatures are high, around 21.5°C before the south-westerly blow.

Hopefully the winds will drop the water temps and trigger our winter species to be more active.

Burrum

Bream have been found at Black Bank and the boat ramps, along with the mid-reaches of the river.

Whiting on the beaches with live blood worms doing well.

Out wider, snapper, golden trevally, school mackerel and cod can be found on the Burrum 8-Mile.

Wide grounds

The wide grounds are proving to be fruitful for those willing to travel.

Coral trout, snapper, sweetlip and trevally have been reported from the Southern Gutters and 25 Fathom Hole with a mixed bag coming from outside Breaksea Spit.

Colin with a queenfish caught Fly Fishing with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Local reefs

Snapper have been a great target species, fishing with lightly rigged baits on the tide change has got the results.

Cod, golden trevally and blackall have made up other captures.

Squid can be found around the local islands.

Fishing around the low tide with squid jigs has been the most productive.

Urangan Pier

Longtail tuna have been reported taking live baits, setting live baits under a balloon has been effective.

Other captures have been golden trevally, school mackerel and mac tuna.

Bream have also been in abundance and should be in good numbers over the big tides.

Sandy Strait

We often see the best catches of summer whiting or sand whiting in winter.

Winter can be great for larger fish with fishing at night being more effective if you are willing to put in the effort.

Good reports of sand whiting have come from the western flats of Fraser Island, Turkey Strait and Booral Flats.

Flathead have also been reported from around the mouth of the Mary River, the flats of Fraser Island and around the mangrove fringes of Turkey Strait.

Platypus Bay

A few snapper have been found towards Rooney's Point with some longtail tuna taking soft plastics deeper in the water column.

Trevally, grunter, school mackerel, bonito and mac tuna have also been about on the reefs in Platypus Bay.