WINTER TIME: Flowers the closest you'll get to real thing

WINTER'S HERE: Jaclyn Kiorgaard amongst the "snowflakes" , more commonly known as the flowering Euphorbia. Alistair Brightman

TOMRROW is the first day of winter.

There'll be just enough of an early morning chill to signal her arrival but for the most part, you can expect the sun to stay around.

We live in a beautiful part of the world and according to the weather bureau, we're in for above average temperatures for much of the season.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said this year's winter weather was also expected to be drier than usual.

"There's a relatively high chance that temperatures will exceed the median, in both overnight and during the day temperatures," Mr Campbell said.

"We are less likely to see strong westerly winds, which is what usually creates a cool front.

"It's also a general impact of climate change."

Maryborough's winter day average is 24.6 degrees, with Hervey Bay's median slightly cooler at 23.5 degrees.

It's safe to say the only snowflakes we'll be seeing any time soon is the flowers.