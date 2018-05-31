Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINTER'S HERE: Jaclyn Kiorgaard amongst the
WINTER'S HERE: Jaclyn Kiorgaard amongst the "snowflakes" , more commonly known as the flowering Euphorbia. Alistair Brightman
News

WINTER TIME: Flowers the closest you'll get to real thing

31st May 2018 5:25 PM

TOMRROW is the first day of winter.

There'll be just enough of an early morning chill to signal her arrival but for the most part, you can expect the sun to stay around.

We live in a beautiful part of the world and according to the weather bureau, we're in for above average temperatures for much of the season.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said this year's winter weather was also expected to be drier than usual.

"There's a relatively high chance that temperatures will exceed the median, in both overnight and during the day temperatures," Mr Campbell said.

"We are less likely to see strong westerly winds, which is what usually creates a cool front.

"It's also a general impact of climate change."

Maryborough's winter day average is 24.6 degrees, with Hervey Bay's median slightly cooler at 23.5 degrees.

It's safe to say the only snowflakes we'll be seeing any time soon is the flowers.

fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Victims of domestic violence remembered

    premium_icon Victims of domestic violence remembered

    News As doves were released, so too was the message of Domestic and Family Violence awareness - not now, not ever

    • 31st May 2018 6:00 PM
    Brave schoolboy made honorary police officer

    Brave schoolboy made honorary police officer

    News "It's great to see Blake smile and his whole face lit up."

    Fraser Coast: It's time to show your Maroon spirit

    Fraser Coast: It's time to show your Maroon spirit

    Council News IT IS time to turn the Fraser Coast into the Maroon Coast.

    Woman jailed for stealing boy

    premium_icon Woman jailed for stealing boy

    Crime The woman kidnapped her ex's son and used him as a bargaining chip

    Local Partners