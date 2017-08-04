26°
This winter weekend will feel more like spring

Amy Formosa
4th Aug 2017

IT doesn't feel like winter on the Fraser Coast as minimums rise above average. 

Hervey Bay's minimum average for Friday is 12 degrees, which is slightly above the long-term average of 10.6 degrees for August. 

It's expected to warm up to 25 degrees today in the Bay. 

We can expect it to cool off a little over the next few days with minimums forecast to drop to 11 degrees, which will continue until next Tuesday before dropping to eight degrees on Wednesday. 

Maryborough is even warmer with minimum temps expected to reach nearly two degrees above average through until Monday. 

The long-term average for the Heritage City is 9.4 degrees, according to weatherzone.com. 

Minimums will be between 10 and 11 degrees in Maryborough for the next few days. 

Don't put the winter woolies away just yet though, minimums will drop to nine degrees in Maryborough on Tuesday before dropping to seven degrees on Wednesday. 

Maryborough maximums will range between 24 and 26 degrees over the next week. 

