33°
News

Winter whiting return to shallow Coast waters

Amanda Drury | 3rd Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Adrian with a solid longtail tuna caught near Moon Point.
Adrian with a solid longtail tuna caught near Moon Point. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FRASER COAST has had its driest few months on record but with a sneaky south-easterly change it has brought us some cooler nights and the hope of some much needed rain.

The bread-and-butter fish have returned to the shallows with reports of winter whiting in plague proportions, no real size to them yet but it's encouraging none-the- less.

The Mary River is still the hot-spot for grunter, bream and barramundi with the threadfin few and far between.

River Heads and the Strait are also producing some great barra catches.

Over towards the Island has angler's busy landing mixed reef species such as blackall, coral bream and cod.

Again this week there's been an abundance of bait getting around through the local inlets such as Maaroom and Tuan, and it's only going to get better the moment we get that rain.

And lastly Lenthalls Dam has still been stretching fisho's arms!

Some monster barra have been hooked around the snags and structures.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcfishing outdoor-living

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Why most Fraser Coast residents won't die a good death

Why most Fraser Coast residents won't die a good death

About 5632 Fraser Coast residents died between 2010-2015, but research shows only 14% - or 788- of those people would have passed away at home

Bruce's ultimatum: 'Give Howard their police car'

A 492 petition was tabled in Parliament.

Woman accused of using dying man's bank card faces court

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

Tubb pleaded guilty to two out of the 10 charges she is facing.

One hurt after two-vehicle crash at notorious intersection

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

QAS received the call at 12.02pm on Friday.

Local Partners

WATCH: A balloon artists visits a group of disabled adults

“It’s just absolutely beautiful just seeing each one enjoy something so tiny that I’ve made."

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

FAIRYTALE PLAY: Fraser Coast Anglican College students will star in Robin the Hood, coming to the Brolga Theatre on March 24-25.

The musical will be performed on March 24 and 25.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Don't expect Meg Ryan to ever break bread with ex-boyfriend John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Beachfront Luxury Living

3 Volute Way, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from ... Auction in...

This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from water. Unobstructed views of the beach Best position in town All offers presented prior to...

Lakeside Block 721m2

17 Sirenia Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views ... Auction in...

Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views from the front , ideal location in a quiet area and an easy walk to the...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!