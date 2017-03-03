Winter whiting return to shallow Coast waters

THE FRASER COAST has had its driest few months on record but with a sneaky south-easterly change it has brought us some cooler nights and the hope of some much needed rain.

The bread-and-butter fish have returned to the shallows with reports of winter whiting in plague proportions, no real size to them yet but it's encouraging none-the- less.

The Mary River is still the hot-spot for grunter, bream and barramundi with the threadfin few and far between.

River Heads and the Strait are also producing some great barra catches.

Over towards the Island has angler's busy landing mixed reef species such as blackall, coral bream and cod.

Again this week there's been an abundance of bait getting around through the local inlets such as Maaroom and Tuan, and it's only going to get better the moment we get that rain.

And lastly Lenthalls Dam has still been stretching fisho's arms!

Some monster barra have been hooked around the snags and structures.