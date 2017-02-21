Woman asks community for help to find cat missing in Tinana

A TINANA woman is hoping the community can help find her beloved cat.

Sabene Nelson-Beck said normally she would just pray someone would bring her cat home rather than ask for help, but after a tragic three years she wants to do everything she can to bring her pet home.

Sabene said in the past three years she has lost her uncle, father and brother and helped her mother get through a heart attack and she doesn't think she can take another loss.

"I just need some help," Sabene said.

"I never normally reach out for help, but I am in desperate need," she said.

"Chilli my cat was not just an animal, but a member of my family, my child."

Sabene said Chilli was strictly an indoor cat but she bolted from her front door on Monday morning and had not been seen since.

Sabene said she lived in Tinana Green at Kurrajong Way and she had searched the streets around her home since Chilli went missing.

She has dropped flyers in letterboxes, door knocked the area, searched gardens and sheds and plastered Chilli all over Facebook.

Anyone with information can call Sabene on 0401 003 187.