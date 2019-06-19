Wish to win some cash while helping local children

MAGICAL DAY: Make-A-Wish Australia granted Aedan Harris his dream of running in the Sydney Marathon with his dad, Cameron.

MAGICAL DAY: Make-A-Wish Australia granted Aedan Harris his dream of running in the Sydney Marathon with his dad, Cameron. David Yeo

IT WAS only thanks to Make-A-Wish Australia that Hervey Bay's Aedan Harris' wish of taking part in the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival came true.

Born at 26 weeks, Aedan was just three days old when the signs of a bleed on his brain became visually apparent and five days old when the doctors spoke to his parents.

Aedan had experienced a massive bleed on his brain, which resulted in a number of medical issues later in his life.

Despite Aedan now living with autism, seizures, low vision, being partially non-verbal and unable to walk, the family hasn't slowed down.

Aedan and his dad, Cameron, have made a name for themselves as they take part in marathons across the country and the family are a regular fixture at their local Parkrun.

"Aedan and I just love doing marathons, the long distance and time we get to spend together is something really special to us," Cameron said.

"Aedan in particular enjoys our runs, he has even been known to put the brakes on when we're running to make me work that little bit harder.

"For me, I love being Aedan's legs helping push him along, seeing the smile on his face."

Last September, Aedan's wish came true when he and his dad completed the Blackmores Sydney Marathon, with Cameron achieving a personal best.

"As the boys came up to the finish line, everyone was shouting and ringing cow bells for Aedan and his hands went straight up, waving with excitement," Make-A-Wish's Samantha Skinner said.

Mum Donna said it was an unforgettable moment.

"The day was just magical and we were able to forget for a moment the ongoing challenges we have to deal with as a family around Aedan's health," she said.

During the Sydney visit, Aedan also took in a ferry ride across Sydney Harbour, a visit to Taronga Zoo and rode a roller-coaster at Luna Park.

