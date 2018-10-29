Menu
Halloween in the Park - (L) Alexis Watson, Emelia Miller, Kaylob Watson and Leilan Miller from Hervey Bay.
Halloween in the Park - (L) Alexis Watson, Emelia Miller, Kaylob Watson and Leilan Miller from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman
News

Witches, zombies emerge for Halloween

29th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
FOR Alexis Watson, the best part about Halloween is seeing everyone's costumes, getting lots of sweets, and of course, dressing up herself.

She can't wait to go from house to housetrick-or-treating this Wednesday.

Her vampire fangs are sure to give anyone answering the door a fun fright.

Alexis' brother Kaylob Watson this year is dressing up in a home-made Power Ninja costume.

They had fun practising getting their scary on at the Halloween in the Park, held yesterday. They event was organised by Fraser Coast Artslink.

Face painting was a popular feature complimenting many of those who came along dressed up.

For more Halloween photos, and your guide to going trick-or-treating, check out tomorrow's paper.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

