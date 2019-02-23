With Frens like this, travel is a bundle of laughs

The Fren family, from left Mark, Cathy, Jonathon and Victoria, return in season three of Travel Guides. Supplied by Channel 9.

With their infectious laughs and jolly nature, it's no wonder Newcastle's Fren family have become TV stars.

Mark, Cathy, Jonathon and Victoria Fren are four of the everyday Aussies who get to play travel critics on Nine's Travel Guides.

The humble restaurant owners never imagined they'd become fan favourites on the series, likening it to "winning the lottery three times”.

"We kind of thought it would be a one-year thing like most of the reality shows,” Mark says. "When we were invited to do the first series we just thought how lucky we were. When season two came along we thought 'Wow' and now with season three we're just enjoying the ride.

"Halfway through season one we asked one of the producers 'Are we any good?' and she said 'You guys are hilarious'. I said 'Is it supposed to be a comedy?'.”

While many 20-somethings would cringe at travelling with their parents, the show has brought the fun-loving Frens, who all work together at their German cafe Oma's Kitchen, even closer together.

"I said to the kids 'You're either going to love it or hate it but it will be a great life experience',” Cathy says. "The reason we're still doing it is we're loving it so much.

"We're laughing from the airport until we get home.”

On Tuesday night(Feb 26), viewers will follow the Frens as they travel backpacker style across Argentina.

"We don't know where we're going until we get to the airport,” Mark says. "We don't know what style the accommodation is until we check into a place, and that's what we really love - that anticipation.”

Even while travelling on a budget, they marvelled at the power of Iguazu Falls and dined on Argentine steak.

But the best perk of all - better than any five-star hotel - is their impact on viewers.

"We're really humbled that so many people send us emails about how we've made their life happier because they're either been depressed or sick in hospital,” Cathy says. "It's a real feel-good show.”

Travel Guides airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Nine.