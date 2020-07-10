With money comes power: Use influence for good

Patty Mills of Australia during the semi-finals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup match between Spain and Australia. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Patty Mills of Australia during the semi-finals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup match between Spain and Australia. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Is it just me or does everyone need some perspective?

Patty Mills, the 31-year-old San Antonio Spurs guard made a decision yesterday to kit up for the upcoming NBA restart in Orlando.

Just like we have footy teams here on the Coast, the NBA is going into a bubble at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida. The Spurs will play eight games in total.

Because he is an Aussie legend, Patty Mills has committed to donating every cent he earns for those eight games to two charities, Black Lives Matter Australia and the new We Got You anti-racism campaign.

And this is where I need some perspective.

For those eight games Patty will earn almost $1.5 million. The amount of money it will take me 15 years to earn. And I earn pretty good money.

I don't begrudge him. Patty Mills wins games for the Spurs and puts bums on seats, he earns that sort of money because he is worth it.

I am stoked for him. But jeez Louise. Eight games.

We Got You is an athlete-led campaign which aims to eradicate racism, exclusion, and discrimination in Australian sport.

It's a great campaign. It's about having the courage to not laugh at racist jokes, to ask someone if they are OK or tell someone to shut up when they are out of line.

But let us go back to $1.5 million for eight games of basketball.

There is nothing wrong with extraordinary pay packets, we should all feel inspired by excellence.

Australia's latest pop sensation Tones and I was busking in Byron Bay in February last year on a dodgy Casio keyboard, in May she released a song called Dance Monkey and by the end of the year, it was number one in more than 30 countries around the world.

Tones and I has followed it up with hit after hit and industry insiders suggest she has grossed $20 million in just over 12 months.

Golfer Adam Scott is reportedly living on the Coast at the moment. Business Review Weekly says the father of two is worth more than $200 million.

Dalby kid Margot Robbie got $9 million for Birds of Prey.

In 2011, then 29-year-old Peter Greensill gave his older brother Lex a share in his Bundaberg watermelon farm in return for equity in a finance start-up.

The company is called Greensill Capital and today Peter is worth $745 million dollars. Truly.

I am not sure if any of that news has helped you.

For me, it is a little late to be an international sports star, unlikely that my pop career will take off, and not looking good for a sibling of note. But I wish you the very best.

And if your ship does come in, be like Patty Mills. Give some away.