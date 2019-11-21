Menu
Police are seeking public assistance regarding wilful damage and graffiti offences on Monday and Tuesday.
WITNESS APPEAL: Maryborough school targeted

Jessica Lamb
21st Nov 2019 12:04 PM
MARYBOROUGH police are appealing for information about graffiti and damage done to Albert State School.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said between 5pm Monday and 5.30am Tuesday, offenders gained entry to the Albert St facility and used spray paint to damage the building.

The next day, between 6pm and 5.30am, unknown persons gained entry to the facility and used rocks and other items to smash multiple windows.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day and quote these reference numbers: QP1902284295, QP1902306050.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

