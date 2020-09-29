Witness came to woman’s rescue during alleged sex attack

POLICE have described how a member of the public came to the rescue of a woman who was allegedly being sexually assaulted in the public toilet of a shopping centre.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Harbison said the witness had allegedly seen a 27-year-old woman struggling while being dragged into the toilets by a man.

The witness contacted police who quickly arrived at the Maryborough centre.

Det Snr Sgt Harbison said the man allegedly tried to make the woman say she was his girlfriend.

But the two were unknown to each other, he said.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident, but was physically uninjured, Det Sgt Harbison said.

"Luckily a member of the public observed this incident and summoned police there quickly," he said.

"It's a very concerning incident, but I will stress that it was a very isolated incident."

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced court Tuesday morning charged with sexual assault, common assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and attempted rape.

The man was denied bail and will reappear in court on November 24.