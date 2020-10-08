Witness in alleged drug-house murder case faces court

ONE of two brothers, who police allege were at the scene the night Booral father Lee Andrew Price was killed, has faced court.

Shawn Victor Leahey and Craig Anthony Leahey were both questioned at a Torquay address after allegedly going to Mr Price’s home at Sandrabarbara Dve on September 23, the date Mr Price suffered fatal injuries.

Craig was charged with murder and a raft of other offences and remanded in custody.

Shawn was charged only with producing dangerous drugs, allowed bail and on Thursday, returned to court on that charge.

His appearance was brief, he did not enter a plea and his bail was extended.

The charge was adjourned for a committal hearing on December 3.

Outside court the 46-year-old Point Vernon man refused to answer questions put to him by reporters.

On the day of his arrest Detective Inspector for the Wide Bay Burnett District Gary Pettiford said police would allege the drug the brothers and Mr Price were linked to was cannabis.

Investigations are continuing.