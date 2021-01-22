Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The tradie fighting for life with severe electrical burns after a horror workplace accident on the Gold Coast has been identified as a father of two.
The tradie fighting for life with severe electrical burns after a horror workplace accident on the Gold Coast has been identified as a father of two.
News

Witness recounts horror as tradie with critical burns named

by GREG STOLZ
22nd Jan 2021 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The tradie fighting for life after a horror workplace accident on the Gold Coast has been identified.

He is James 'Jimmy' Badcock, 34, a father of two, including a new baby girl, and a keen surfer originally from the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Badcock and a colleague were installing solar panels at an Ashmore shopping centre on Tuesday when they suffered severe electrical burns.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in the burns unit in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

James ‘Jimmy’ Badcock, 34, is a father of two from the Sunshine Coast.
James ‘Jimmy’ Badcock, 34, is a father of two from the Sunshine Coast.

 

Injured tradie James ‘Jimmy’ Badcock is a keen and talented surfer.
Injured tradie James ‘Jimmy’ Badcock is a keen and talented surfer.

 

Renee Agnew, whose son was getting a haircut at the Pit Stop centre when the accident happened, told of the distressing scenes.

"One guys (sic) clothes were blown off with him, he was burnt all over," she posted on Facebook.

"The other guys face was burnt off, so friggen scary. I was in shock witnessing this terrible accident. The sound of the explosion was so loud! God help these poor young men."

Mr Badcock is a director of Burleigh Heads-based Queensland Commercial Solar which was installing the panels at the Pit Stop centre, owned by the family of millionaire Gold Coast developer Norm Rix.

 

Queensland Police Crime Scene Officers, Fire investigators, Work place Safety Inspectors and, Energex Officials and Queensland Government Inspectors inspect the scene of a major work place accident at Zambreros Ashmore. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
Queensland Police Crime Scene Officers, Fire investigators, Work place Safety Inspectors and, Energex Officials and Queensland Government Inspectors inspect the scene of a major work place accident at Zambreros Ashmore. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

 

His business partner, Matt Zammit, has declined to comment.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating the cause of the accident.

Mr Badcock's injured colleague has been released from Gold Coast University Hospital.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Witness recounts horror, as tradie with critical burns identified

james jimmy badcock workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island camp ground closure extended

        Premium Content Fraser Island camp ground closure extended

        News Fraser Island rangers crack down on human interference with island dingoes.

        • 22nd Jan 2021 11:30 AM
        Tourists nurse injured 150-year-old K’gari turtle in its last hours

        Premium Content Tourists nurse injured 150-year-old K’gari turtle in its last...

        News It was the last thing the Gold Coast family expected to be doing on their holiday...

        • 22nd Jan 2021 11:30 AM
        REAL ESTATE: Fraser Coast homes for sale under $200k

        Premium Content REAL ESTATE: Fraser Coast homes for sale under $200k

        Property If you’re looking to get into the housing market for a cheaper price, look no...

        • 22nd Jan 2021 11:30 AM
        ‘Too difficult’: Japan braces for Olympics wipe out

        Premium Content ‘Too difficult’: Japan braces for Olympics wipe out

        Sport Tokyo Olympics: Japan braces for cancellation, sets sights on 2032

        • 22nd Jan 2021 10:41 AM
        • 1 JoannaW9