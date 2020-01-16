Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has crashed off the Gateway Mwy in Brisbane, causing major delays. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A truck has crashed off the Gateway Mwy in Brisbane, causing major delays. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Witness to ‘thunderous’ Gateway Mwy truck crash in shock

by John Farmer and Jeni Faulkner
16th Jan 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK has careered off the Gateway Mwy and down an embankment causing a second day of massive delays for Brisbane motorists.

Motorists are facing massive delays on the Gateway Mwy. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Motorists are facing massive delays on the Gateway Mwy. Picture: 7 News Queensland

The crash occurred at Eight Mile Plains about 12.20pm, blocking one lane of the Gateway Motorway before Logan Rd are sparking heavy traffic congestion northbound towards Rochedale.

A 10-year-old and her dad have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Queensland Police are advising of heavy delays.

One person has been hurt in the truck crash. Picture: 7 News Queensland
One person has been hurt in the truck crash. Picture: 7 News Queensland

Dean Golledge, who was working nearby and witnessed the carnage, said it all happened in an instant.

He was in the workshop when he heard a couple of lounge bangs which he thought was thunder.

"I looked out the window and we have a view over the Gateway Motorway and I saw a semi trailer flipping over the guardrail," Mr Golledge said.

"I saw the trailer flip and go over vertical on the guard rail. I guess the two bangs must have been the truck hitting the ground and then I looked and saw the trailer go over."

Mr Golledge said there were witnesses straight away who stopped and looked over the guardrail to see what was happening.

He said emergency services, police and firefighters were still on scene.

Yesterday afternoon, a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy just north of Bruce Hwy sparked delays of almost an hour and 15km of congestion on the Gateway Mwy and Gympie Arterial Rd.

More Stories

Show More
crash eight mile plains emergency gateway motorway injuries tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        premium_icon 'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        News Sacked ex-mayor appears in court from prison to face remaining charges

        Politicians pledge support for Butchulla monument

        premium_icon Politicians pledge support for Butchulla monument

        News Fraser Island was the scene of a horrific massacre

        Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        premium_icon Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        News It’s been a week since Matthew Harvey was stabbed and robbed at Schultz Park

        Record number of students receive uni offer

        premium_icon Record number of students receive uni offer

        News A record number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast...