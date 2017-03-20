31°
Witnesses thought hammer attack victim was dead: court

Jessica Grewal | 20th Mar 2017 3:25 PM
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily and their 18-month old son.
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily and their 18-month old son. Jessica Grewal

A HAMMER attack victim allegedly heard a witness yelling "He's dead, let's get out of here” as he lay in a pool of blood at Gympie.

Father of three Timothy Udris is giving evidence at the attempted murder trial of his alleged attacker Glen Reginald Francis who is accused of repeatedly dealing skull shattering blows at a Monkland home in June, 2014.

Mr Udris claims an argument broke out between the pair after a failed trip to Hervey Bay where they had hoped to score a "garbage bag full” of cold and flu tablets for a drug cook.

He told Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday that once back in Gympie, Mr Francis, who he knew as "Dizzy”, accused him of "running his name around town” before punching him.

He said his experience as a mixed martial arts fighter allowed him to laugh off the first attempts to hurt him which only caused Mr Francis to become increasingly angry.

"He (Francis) said 'Bring me the hammer',” Mr Udris said

"He sank one straight onto the top of my head ... I felt it shatter like a boiled egg.”

Mr Udris claimed that following a second blow, "It was lights out” and he woke up in a pool of blood on the lounge room floor.

"I couldn't see,” Mr Udris said

"I wiped blood all through my eyes. I heard (a witness) yell 'He's dead, let's get out of here'.”

The court heard Mr Udris eventually managed to get up and drive to the home of his now-wife who called for an ambulance.

He was treated at Gympie and airlifted to Brisbane where underwent emergency surgery.

Earlier in the trial, Mr Udris said he agreed to drive to Hervey Bay on the night in question after a chance meet up with his former school friend Terry McEwan in a Gympie shopping centre car park that morning.

He said Mr Francis joined them and they drove around Hervey Bay for several hours waiting for a call from his alleged supplier but they eventually returned to Gympie where the mood soured.

Mr Francis pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm but the plea was rejected by Crown Prosecutor Jacob Robson who said it was open for the jury to find the accused had intended to kill his victim.

The trial continues.

Topics:  attempted murder glen reginald francis hammer attack timothy udris

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

