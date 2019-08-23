Witnesses tried in vain to help crash victim

SHAKEN witnesses tried in vain to help a man who died in a crash at North Bundaberg, describing how they dragged him from the mangled wreckage.

Tiarnie Toovey and Jarrod Hurst were following the vehicle on its way back into North Bundaberg earlier this afternoon, before they say it accelerated moments before leaving the road and slamming into a tree.

Mr Hurst helped pull the man out of the vehicle so first-aid could be performed on him, but to no avail.

The crash, which happened about 1.35pm along Mt Perry Rd, left one man dead, just a day after Bundaberg police launched a joint initiative to curb the region's road toll.

Speaking at the scene, Bundaberg Police Acting Inspector Michael McGarry said at approximately 1.35pm this afternoon, a vehicle travelling inbound on Mount Perry Road has left the road, hit the shoulder and collided with a tree and rolled several times.

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the fatal car crash at the intersection of Mount Perry and One Mile Roads North Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN220819CRASH13

"Unfortunately we have one deceased person and investigations are continuing," he said.

"Those actions by the witnesses are acknowledged, that would have been a horrific scene to come across.

"And to render assistance like that, we acknowledge their help."

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg's Queensland Ambulance Service, Patrick Tomkins, said it looked as though the occupant died on impact.

Mr Tomkins said the Queensland Police Service were going through the process to notify next of kin, giving a message to drivers to be mindful while driving and to watch their speed.

Yesterday Bundaberg police launched a Don't Die on Rural Roads campaign, revealing startling data about the region's road toll.

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the fatal car crash at the intersection of Mount Perry and One Mile Roads North Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN220819CRASH4

We're entering Road Safety Week next week and unfortunately we've got another tragedy on our roads," Acting Inspector McGarry said.

"Any fatal traffic crash is one too many."

Road fatalities in the Wide Bay Burnett increased 29 per cent in 2018, currently accounting for ten per cent of all road fatalities in Queensland.

So far this year the Wide Bay Burnett is overrepresented with the highest percentage of road fatalities, seeing 12 of the 118 fatalities on Queensland roads.