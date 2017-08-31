Wizard of Oz promises new theatre experience

Glinda tells Dorothy all she has to do is follow the Yellow Brick Road in the South Burnett Musical and Comedy Society's production of the Wizard of Oz

FRASER Coast theatre goers will soon have the chance to follow the yellow brick road to a new theatre experience for the area.

Director Craig Reiger, who is also a maths and science teacher, said the South Burnett Musical and Comedy Society's production of the Wizard of Oz would feature techniques not previously seen on the Fraser Coast.

"We're doing a couple of new things where we are using animated projections as backdrops and part of the twister scene,” he said.

"We're using different theatre techniques that people haven't seen here before.

"We're hoping to step the level up in theatre and give people a different experience to what they've had in the past.”

Mr Reiger said another one of the differences in the production would be the cast size.

"We've got a cast of 54, so that will certainly be very different. Having those 54 people on stage singing will bring its own special element to the show,” he said.

"About 30 of those cast members are children, ranging from the age of three years old to teenagers.

"They'll perform in the Munchkin sequence, in the Emerald City and some other scenes.”

Mr Reiger said they had cast two Wicked Witches of the West, one of which is a man.

"The witch within the story has some masculine qualities and we thought we'd give that a go just to see how it goes,” he said.

"What was seen in the rehearsals is our male witch was doing a fantastic job.

"We want people to think, 'Wow that just blew me away, he did such a fabulous job'.”

The show will also feature the Jitterbug, a song cut from the 1939 movie.

Mr Reiger said the show wouldn't have been possible without the work of volunteers.

"I must say we've had a lot of people come in and volunteer time to build and paint sets, do promotion, advertising and fund-raising,” he said.

"It makes my job so much easier so I can make sure the show looks great for the society.”

The South Burnett Musical and Comedy Society's production of the Wizard of Oz will be on at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday, September 2.

Tickets are $21 for adults, $18 for Friends of the Brolga members, $15 for students and children.

Bookings can be made online at ww.brolgatheatre. org or at the Box Office.