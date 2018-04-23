Menu
Crime

Woman, 18, charged after multiple alleged shop thefts

Inge Hansen
by
23rd Apr 2018 2:00 PM

A TOOGOOM woman who was caught with various items allegedly stolen from multiple stores has been charged.

Police in Hervey Bay were called to a business in the Urraween shopping Centre on April 19 in relation to a suspected shop stealing offender.

An 18-year-old woman was found and searched before property from stores inside the centre were discovered in her possession.

The woman was issued with a notice to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 10 on three counts of stealing.

