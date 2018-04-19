Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucy Carice Thorburn Hancox, 18, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Lucy Carice Thorburn Hancox, 18, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

Woman, 18, walks on Esplanade with a knife

Annie Perets
by
19th Apr 2018 6:54 PM

POLICE were forced to draw their guns when an 18-year-old woman walked along Hervey Bay's Esplanade waving around a knife.

Lucy Carice Thorburn-Hancox appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, where she told the magistrate she was drunk during the ordeal.

She pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear and obstructing police.

The court heard a terrified group of people at Apex Park waved down police on March 16 about 11.40pm, alerting them of the armed woman.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court Thorburn-Hancox was holding a 40cm stainless steel bread cutting knife.

"Police located the female, and drew the firearm at (her) until she dropped the knife to the ground," Snr Const Sperling said.

"(She) initially did not comply with the request.

"(She) was told multiple times she was under arrest."

Eventually Thorburn-Hancox threw the knife onto a road and surrendered.

Representing herself, the young woman from Urraween said she picked the knife up and took off "out of impulse" after her mum had been injured.

"I was intoxicated that night," Thorburn-Hancox said.

She was placed on a nine-month probation order.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Councillor to apologise for mail scandal

    premium_icon REVEALED: Councillor to apologise for mail scandal

    Council News A Fraser Coast councillor will publicly apologise at the next council meeting after he was named as the culprit behind an in-house mail tampering scandal.

    PUBLIC NUDITY: Man gives police a ballsy surprise

    PUBLIC NUDITY: Man gives police a ballsy surprise

    Crime He flashed his junk at cops.

    • 19th Apr 2018 6:45 PM
    GALLERY: Bay students assist Fijian community

    GALLERY: Bay students assist Fijian community

    News They helped the Fijian community with a number of different projects

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:57 PM
    Gympie teen busted doing 157km/h on Bruce Hwy death stretch

    Gympie teen busted doing 157km/h on Bruce Hwy death stretch

    Crime Busted: Gympie teen speeding on notorious death stretch

    Local Partners