Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
The woman’s Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
News

Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

by Thomas Morgan
31st Aug 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree on a rural road in the state's southeast.

Police say the incident occurred about 2.30pm on Friday on Kelly Three Road in the Toolara State Forest near Gympie.

The woman's Toyota Corolla was travelling along the unsealed forestry road, when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

"The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Maryborough woman, died at the scene," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, three people were injured after a car went off a bridge northwest of Gympie overnight.

Emergency services rushed to Brooweena Woolooga Rd, where the car reportedly went over the right hand side of a bridge near Running Creek Rd at around 11.45pm.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, the three persons of unknown age and gender walked from the vehicle.

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal motoring road traffic incident safety

Top Stories

    EX-CELLMATE: Accused killer told me 'I'm glad she's dead'

    premium_icon EX-CELLMATE: Accused killer told me 'I'm glad she's dead'

    Crime A man on trial for murder allegedly told his cellmate he was "glad” his alleged victim was dead, a court heard

    BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    premium_icon BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    News The original pontoon was damaged by floods in 2013

    9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    premium_icon 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    News Are you going to the Tiaro Father's Day show and Shine?

    UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    News Two urban crews arrived at the scene about 1.45pm