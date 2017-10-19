Woman, 51, makes 213 purchases with stolen credit card

IF YOU lose a credit card that allows payments to be made through PayPass, you wouldn't want Paula Ann Finucan to find it.

The 51-year-old Urangan woman went on a shopping spree with a former lover's Go Mastercard - which she stole - and made 213 transactions with it.

The purchases tallied to $3687.50.

To make sure she could utilise the PayPass feature, each purchase was under $100.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft and fraud.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the majority of purchases were made in Hervey Bay early this year.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

He said it was used to buy a variety of goods including "tobacco, clothing, pharmaceuticals, fuel, mobile credit and food."

The real owner of the card was alerted by the card company telling him that the credit limit had been exceeded.

But, the man said he had not used it since September last year and wasn't aware that the card was missing.

Upon arrest, Finucan confessed to all the transactions.

Defence lawyer Justin Geldard noted that what she bought were daily goods and not "extravagant," and suggested it would have been worse if Finucan was spending the money on something like gambling.

The court heard that Finucan has a history of similar theft and fraud charges.

Finucan was sentenced to six-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.

She was also ordered to repay the amount she spent.