A 71-YEAR-OLD woman was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital on Sunday morning.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Happy Valley on Fraser Island Sunday morning to airlift the woman, who was suffering breathing difficulties.

The Intensive Care flight paramedic stabilised her and the patient was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

This is the seventh mission to Fraser Island in a month for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.