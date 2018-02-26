Menu
Woman accused of hiding perfume in pants

26th Feb 2018 6:15 AM

A WOMAN has allegedly been busted after she attempted to hide two bottles of perfume down her pants.

Maryborough police were called to attempt to locate a woman who allegedly stole the products from a store in Adelaide St, Maryborough on Friday about 8.30am.

The woman entered the store via the front entrance last week.

It is alleged the woman chose two bottles of perfume and put them down her pants.

She allegedly left the store without paying for the items.

A short time later police allegedly located the woman and the stolen items, along with a knife.

The Chinchilla woman, 24, was arrested and transported to the Maryborough watch house where she was charged with two counts of shop stealing and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

She is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on March 13.

