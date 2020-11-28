Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The biggest myths of the 2019 bushfires busted
News

Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

Ellen Ransley
by
28th Nov 2020 8:17 AM

A woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraud after she received more than $104,000 in COVID-19 and bushfire government assistance grants in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police will allege the 31-year-old Aberdare woman "fraudulently applied" for 34 bushfire and COVID-19 government grants between March 12 and September 13.

In total she was granted 11, to the sum of $104,000, police allege.

It's further alleged the woman tried to obtain an additional $258,000 in grants which she "was not entitled to".

She was arrested at her home at 1.20pm on Friday, and later charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception.

She was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        Premium Content No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

        News Bombardier boss talks train contracts and proud history

        Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        Premium Content Pricey pest problem: Council needs State to take on termites

        News Menacing insects “not going to knock off for Christmas” warns councillor

        ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        Premium Content ’Not going anywhere’: Why super principal's here to stay

        News It comes as the school is recognised on the national stage

        From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        Premium Content From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

        News “Everything was buggered … now it’s like new again.”