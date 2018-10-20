Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVER THE LIMIT: Two drink-drivers were fined in Childers Magistrates Court yesterday.
OVER THE LIMIT: Two drink-drivers were fined in Childers Magistrates Court yesterday.
Crime

Woman accused of trafficking drugs appears in court

Carolyn Booth
by
20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED IN COURT

A 49-YEAR-OLD Childers woman accused of trafficking dangerous drugs has had her matters briefly mentioned in Childers Magistrate Court.

Colleen Marie Pettitt is facing two counts of drug trafficking and six counts of supplying drugs, with the offences allegedly committed between July last year and August this year.

Her matters were adjourned until December 14 for a committal mention.

DRIVER CHARGED

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after a head-on crash at Booyal last month.

Police allege 26-year-old Mohanraj Gowthaman fell asleep at the wheel.

His matter was mentioned in Childers Magistrates Court yesterday before being adjourned until November 16.

RISKY BEHAVIOUR

SHAUN Graeme Wilson was almost twice the legal limit when he got behind the wheel of an unsafe car on August 17.

Appearing in the Childers Magistrates Court yesterday, the 23-year-old Biggenden man pleaded guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.093 per cent and driving a car in an unsafe condition.

The man was charged after he was stopped by police along Douglas St at Murgon.

DRINK DRIVER

A 23-YEAR-OLD Red Ridge man will be off the road for two months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Childers Magistrates Court.

Andrew Vito King returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.080 when he was stopped by police along Childers Rd on October 6.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

DRIVER FINED

WILLIAM Collins was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six weeks after he yesterday pleaded guilty in Childers Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Collins blew 0.059 per cent when he was stopped by police along Woodgate Rd last month.

buncourt childers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Aspiring teacher guilty of child molestation

    premium_icon Aspiring teacher guilty of child molestation

    News Minecraft molester claimed he may have touched the young girl by accident

    • 20th Oct 2018 5:15 AM
    New manufacturing era dawns in M'boro

    premium_icon New manufacturing era dawns in M'boro

    News Construction could start as soon as next year

    Let's make cancer a word not a sentence

    Let's make cancer a word not a sentence

    News "Let's make cancer just a word rather than a sentence.”

    Kelsey will be ready to fire for Bushrangers

    premium_icon Kelsey will be ready to fire for Bushrangers

    Cricket Kelsey is one of the region's best all-round cricketers.

    Local Partners