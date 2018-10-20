Woman accused of trafficking drugs appears in court

OVER THE LIMIT: Two drink-drivers were fined in Childers Magistrates Court yesterday.

ACCUSED IN COURT

A 49-YEAR-OLD Childers woman accused of trafficking dangerous drugs has had her matters briefly mentioned in Childers Magistrate Court.

Colleen Marie Pettitt is facing two counts of drug trafficking and six counts of supplying drugs, with the offences allegedly committed between July last year and August this year.

Her matters were adjourned until December 14 for a committal mention.

DRIVER CHARGED

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after a head-on crash at Booyal last month.

Police allege 26-year-old Mohanraj Gowthaman fell asleep at the wheel.

His matter was mentioned in Childers Magistrates Court yesterday before being adjourned until November 16.

RISKY BEHAVIOUR

SHAUN Graeme Wilson was almost twice the legal limit when he got behind the wheel of an unsafe car on August 17.

Appearing in the Childers Magistrates Court yesterday, the 23-year-old Biggenden man pleaded guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.093 per cent and driving a car in an unsafe condition.

The man was charged after he was stopped by police along Douglas St at Murgon.

DRINK DRIVER

A 23-YEAR-OLD Red Ridge man will be off the road for two months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Childers Magistrates Court.

Andrew Vito King returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.080 when he was stopped by police along Childers Rd on October 6.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

DRIVER FINED

WILLIAM Collins was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six weeks after he yesterday pleaded guilty in Childers Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Collins blew 0.059 per cent when he was stopped by police along Woodgate Rd last month.