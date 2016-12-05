Woman accused of starting Urraween house fire

A WOMAN has been charged with arson after allegedly starting a house fire in Hervey Bay, leaving one person injured.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene in Urraween about 11pm on Friday.

A nearby resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

A woman was arrested and faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with common assault, wilful damage and arson.

The matter was adjourned until Thursday.

The woman will remain in police custody.

The extent of the damage to the house was not reported.