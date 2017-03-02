Woman accused of using dying man's bank card faces court

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

A WOMAN who allegedly took part in a spending spree with a dead man's credit card has returned to court.

Shannon Rosina Tubb pleaded guilty on Thursday to two of 10 charges currently before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

She is accused of helping Shannon Davis take a bank card from Hervey Bay dad Matt Clark, who was hit by a car and later died of his injuries last December.

Davis is currently serving an 18 month sentence over the events which shocked the community.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling told the court on Thursday Tubb admitted in her police interview to being at the scene of the accident.

The court heard the stolen card was allegedly used to buy items including alcohol, frozen yogurt, a mobile phone and was swiped at two service stations.

Snr Const Sperling said Tubb told police she was suspicious of Davis using the card, but he had told her the tax office had made a mistake and had put money on the card.

But she said Tubb later found the card in a car, identified it as the victim's bank card and gave it to another person.

"This is a despicable act. Knowing the card was stolen from a dying person," Snr Const Sperling said.

"Once the defendant knew it was the deceased person's card, she did not hand it in. The angst for the family… to know the deceased's card was stolen and used to buy yogurt."

All 10 charges were expected to proceed in court yesterday but Tubb's defence lawyer Daniel Ould told the court while his client was "suspicious" of the co-accused's spending spree, she was not initially aware the card had belonged to the deceased man.

Mr Ould said his client claimed she had seen Davis using a black bank card, but knew he also owned a black bank card.

He asked for the matter to be stood down while he received further instructions from his client.

Tubb pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property and a fraud charge involving the purchasing of a mobile phone with the stolen card.

The remaining eight fraud charges will be heard on April 13.