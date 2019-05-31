Woman airlifted after being thrown from rearing horse

It's believed the woman, aged in her 40s, had just mounted the horse, when it reared and threw her off. She was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital from a Pacific Haven property.

A WOMAN aged in her 40s has been airlifted to hospital after she was reportedly thrown from a horse at a Pacific Haven property.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the woman had been assessed by paramedics at the scene after the incident happened about 9.57am on Friday.

He said the woman suffered back and neck injuries after the fall.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 11am.

It is believed the woman had just mounted the horse when it reared and threw her off.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the woman to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.