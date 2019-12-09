Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends a woman injured while fighting fires near Rolleston
News

Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

Jack Evans
9th Dec 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a 'primary incident' on a rural property south of Rolleston yesterday evening.

The crew was responding to reports a woman in her early 70s had sustained compound fractures to her ankle.

It was reported the injuries came after the woman and her husband were battling blazes on their property about 200kms south west of Rockhampton.

The woman was struck by a vehicle causing the injuries to her ankle and upper leg.

She was initially treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before the arrival of the Rescue 300 crew.

The patient was stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor, before she was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

bushfires queensland bushfires racq capricorn rescue helicopter rollestone
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum turns passion into career to help ease cancer challenge

        premium_icon Mum turns passion into career to help ease cancer challenge

        News A former stay-at-home-mum has turned her passion for helping people into a career becoming a registered nurse at Genesis Health Care’s radiation oncology centre

        Subbies need law review: Bay MP

        premium_icon Subbies need law review: Bay MP

        News Hervey Bay's MP has called for a review of building laws

        UPDATE: Crews patrol as Fraser Island fire enters day 19

        UPDATE: Crews patrol as Fraser Island fire enters day 19

        News QPWS rangers are currently managing the fire with QFES

        UPDATE: Boompa fire enters 18th day

        UPDATE: Boompa fire enters 18th day

        News Fire crews are putting in firebreaks for a Coast vegetation fire