The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at Orchid Beach, Fraser Island, on Friday afternoon.

A WOMAN in her fifties required an airlift to Hervey Bay Hospital after she suffered trauma to her hand.

She got it caught in a 4WD winch north of Orchid Beach.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the Fraser Island destination at 4pm on Friday.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) were on scene when the rescue helicopter arrived. The patient was transferred to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.