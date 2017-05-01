Woman airlifted from Fraser Island after fall

A woman was airlifted from Orchid Beach after a fall earlier today.

A 33-YEAR-old Brisbane woman has been airlifted from Orchid Beach after a falling accident earlier today.

The holiday maker was exploring the popular Champagne Pools when she slipped and fell at about 12.30pm, injuring her wrist.

She was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted from Orchid Beach by an RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter from Bundaberg after 1.21pm.

The woman remains in Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for further medical treatment.