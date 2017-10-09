Woman airlifted from Fraser Island after fall

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a woman from Fraser Island to Bundaberg hospital after she slipped and fell at Ngala Rocks.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a woman from Fraser Island to Bundaberg hospital after she slipped and fell at Ngala Rocks. LifeFlight

A 31-YEAR-OLD Wollongong woman was airlifted from Fraser Island to Bundaberg Hospital after slipping at Ngala Rocks.

About 3.30pm on Sunday, the woman was treated at Orchid Beach airstrip before she was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter with her husband.

The woman sustained a serious fracture to her left wrist.

<<READ MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY STORIES HERE>>

The incident ended a busy day for the Bundaberg LifeFlight crew who attended three aeromedical missions within 10 hours.

Earlier in the day, crews were tasked a search and rescue mission for a man who became stranded for more than 11 hours after his boat capsized.

And a 25-year-old fisherman was at Lady Musgrave Island when he accidentally shot himself with a speargun.