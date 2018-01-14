Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle rollover

A YOUNG, adult woman was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after a vehicle rollover at Fraser Island on Sunday morning.

A full four-wheel-drive rolled on the beach at the World Heritage-listed island.

The occupant were treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew, including a woman with upper body injuries

The woman was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the sixth time the Bundaberg-based crew was tasked to Fraser Island this year, and is the fifth primary mission undertaken by LifeFlight across the state in less than 48 hours.