The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was sent to a property near Seventeen Seventy, where a woman has fallen ill.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was sent to a property near Seventeen Seventy, where a woman has fallen ill. Contributed

A WOMAN in her 50s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling ill at a property near Seventeen Seventy.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene at 11.30am.

On arrival, the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor treated the woman.

She had fallen ill while working in the yard.

The woman was transported to hospital, in a stable condition, for further treatment.