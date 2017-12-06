Woman allegedly assaulted in attempted daylight robbery

A MAN who allegedly assaulted a woman in an attempt to steal her car keys has been charged.

Police allege a 42-year-old Hervey Bay woman walked to her car on Freshwater St, Torquay when a man demanded the keys to her car.

She refused to hand them over.

The man then allegedly pushed her against the car and tried to remove the keys from her hand.

The woman yelled for help and two other men appeared causing the alleged offender to run away.

A police dog tracked the man to Urangan St where he was arrested.

The incident happened at 4.30pm Tuesday.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The 25-year-old Hervey Bay man had been charged with one count of attempted robbery with violence.

He will appear at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 6).