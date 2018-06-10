Menu
Woman allegedly busted smoking marijuana at local pub

Carlie Walker
by
10th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A WOMAN will face court later this month after she was allegedly sprung smoking marijuana at a licenced venue in Howard.

Police were called the venue in William St, Howard about 9.30pm on May 30 after receiving reports about a woman smoking marijuana.

Police allege the 48-year-old was asked to leave the venue by management a number of times, but failed to do so.

She was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and failing to leave a licensed premises.
 

