Woman allegedly busted smoking marijuana at local pub

A WOMAN will face court later this month after she was allegedly sprung smoking marijuana at a licenced venue in Howard.



Police were called the venue in William St, Howard about 9.30pm on May 30 after receiving reports about a woman smoking marijuana.



Police allege the 48-year-old was asked to leave the venue by management a number of times, but failed to do so.



She was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and failing to leave a licensed premises.

