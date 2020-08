A WOMAN has allegedly been caught driving while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police were carrying out mobile controls on John St in Maryborough when they stopped the woman about 3.43pm on August 16.

It is alleged she returned a reading of 0.162 after she was transported to Maryborough Police Station.

She was charged with high range drink-driving and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.