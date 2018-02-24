Menu
Woman allegedly caught with perfume down pants - and a knife

Carlie Walker
by
24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

A WOMAN has allegedly been busted after she attempted to conceal two bottles of perfume down her pants.

Maryborough police were called to attempt to locate a woman who allegedly stole the products from a store in Adelaide St, Maryborough on Friday about 8.30am.

The woman entered the store via the front entrance and attended the perfume section of the store.

It is alleged the woman chose two bottles of perfume and put them down her pants.

She allegedly left the store without making any attempt to pay for the items.

A short time later police allegedly located the woman and located the stolen items, along with a knife.

The 24-year-old Chinchilla woman was arrested and transported to the Maryborough watch house where she was charged with two counts of shop stealing and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

She is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on March 13.

